Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DWHHF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Warburg Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of DWHHF stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.70. 734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.22. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

