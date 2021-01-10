Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $115.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a b+ rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.10.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC opened at $110.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,723 shares of company stock worth $9,890,710. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.