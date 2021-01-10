DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock Price Down 9.8%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.69 and last traded at $34.56. 1,291,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,537,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.32.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

The company has a market cap of $677.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $28,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at $601,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $28,713.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,817.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of DermTech by 25,700.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech during the second quarter worth about $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in DermTech during the second quarter worth about $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DermTech by 60.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in DermTech during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

