DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DermTech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DermTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Get DermTech alerts:

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. DermTech has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $40.66.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DermTech will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,758.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $28,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DermTech by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 487,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 201,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DermTech by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in DermTech by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DermTech by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $934,000. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.