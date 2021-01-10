Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Cut to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WILLF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Monday, November 9th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Demant A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Demant A/S presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of WILLF opened at $38.55 on Thursday. Demant A/S has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $38.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

