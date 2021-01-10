Delphy (DPY) Trading 4.4% Lower This Week

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Delphy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market cap of $332,822.86 and $58,920.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00043328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,569.22 or 0.04129962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00035824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.61 or 0.00322684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.