Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on TACO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, CL King upped their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.36 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 42.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Ari B. Levy bought 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 383,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,922.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ari B. Levy purchased 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $162,732.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 383,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,826.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 164,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,965 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $454,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 153.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 182,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 110,493 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $514,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.