DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DBVT. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded DBV Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.39.

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.87. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in DBV Technologies by 1,140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in DBV Technologies by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 53,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

