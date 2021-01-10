David Leslie Szekeres Sells 3,571 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HRTX opened at $19.62 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

