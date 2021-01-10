David L. Lucchino Sells 27,586 Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Stock

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) CEO David L. Lucchino sold 27,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $1,063,992.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,946,869.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 0.65. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $42.89.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FREQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frequency Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

