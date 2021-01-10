Databroker Price Reaches $0.0254 on Major Exchanges (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $72.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Databroker has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One Databroker token can now be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00044309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 75% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,887.52 or 0.04639675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.27 or 0.00310378 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00033223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013133 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Databroker Profile

DTX is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

