DATA (DTA) Market Capitalization Hits $4.28 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. DATA has a total market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $175,461.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DATA has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One DATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00042983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.37 or 0.04021677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00034829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.83 or 0.00316745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00014908 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

