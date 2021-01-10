DAOBet (BET) Reaches Market Cap of $1.39 Million

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $45,927.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,944.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $612.46 or 0.01533269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044538 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00159047 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

Buying and Selling DAOBet

DAOBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.