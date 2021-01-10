Danone’s (DANOY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DANOY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Danone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danone in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Danone stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $16.43.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

