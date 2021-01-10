Daniel E. Manning Sells 381 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $59,820.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,238.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AVLR opened at $163.83 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $184.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -255.98 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.88.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,336,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Avalara by 85.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Avalara by 15.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4,723.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

