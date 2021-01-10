Dan Puckett Sells 2,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $204,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $188,720.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Dan Puckett sold 10,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $847,500.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $134,880.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Dan Puckett sold 12,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total value of $891,600.00.

SWAV stock opened at $118.56 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $122.36. The company has a quick ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.86 and its 200-day moving average is $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -56.46 and a beta of 0.83.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.69 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth $66,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth $204,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth $1,277,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth $6,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

