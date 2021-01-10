Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €70.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.34% from the company’s current price.

DAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €55.65 ($65.47).

Daimler AG (DAI.F) stock opened at €57.69 ($67.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion and a PE ratio of 1,989.31. Daimler AG has a one year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a one year high of €59.93 ($70.51). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €57.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of €46.93.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

