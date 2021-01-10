DAD (DAD) Trading Up 4.3% This Week

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, DAD has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One DAD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a total market cap of $19.86 million and $2.18 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DAD

DAD (DAD) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

