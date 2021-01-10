DA Davidson Weighs in on Costco Wholesale Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $9.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.95.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $369.94 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $163.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $375.35 and a 200 day moving average of $352.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,187,423 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

