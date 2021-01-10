Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Trading 9.2% Higher

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) shares traded up 9.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.86. 448,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 241,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.94% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.