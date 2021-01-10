CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Barclays

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $118.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.06.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $152.58 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $167.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.95 and a 200-day moving average of $112.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,180.03, a PEG ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 12,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,443,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

