CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Barclays

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $118.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.06.
CyberArk Software stock opened at $152.58 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $167.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.95 and a 200-day moving average of $112.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,180.03, a PEG ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 12,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,443,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
