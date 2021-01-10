CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.26. 580,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.63.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $116.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

