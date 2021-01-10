Cryptopay Achieves Market Cap of $5.25 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for about $0.0768 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $5.25 million and approximately $4,514.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00043045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.73 or 0.04211722 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00035913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.62 or 0.00317469 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014373 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,372,850 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

