CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $221.00 Price Target at Barclays

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price upped by Barclays from $193.00 to $221.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRWD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.96.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $223.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of -466.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.89 and its 200 day moving average is $137.31. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $228.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $1,638,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,136,070 shares of company stock valued at $203,033,846 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 51.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 31.3% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $93,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 89.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 81.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

