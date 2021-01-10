Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

CRTO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $22.48.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.61 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 505,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,779,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,393,000 after acquiring an additional 422,330 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the second quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 755.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 135,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 19,747 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

