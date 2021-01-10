CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.38.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bloom Burton lowered CRH Medical to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of CRH Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CRH Medical in a research note on Monday, November 16th.
In related news, Director Ian Webb sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $72,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Bear sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $41,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,000 shares in the company, valued at $939,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,012 shares of company stock worth $132,394. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CRHM opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $157.46 million, a PE ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 2.41. CRH Medical has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.43.
CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. CRH Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRH Medical will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
CRH Medical Company Profile
CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.
