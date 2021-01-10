CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bloom Burton lowered CRH Medical to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of CRH Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CRH Medical in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Ian Webb sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $72,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Bear sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $41,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,000 shares in the company, valued at $939,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,012 shares of company stock worth $132,394. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 109,282 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in CRH Medical by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,085,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 99,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CRH Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CRH Medical by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 107,481 shares during the period. 41.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRHM opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $157.46 million, a PE ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 2.41. CRH Medical has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. CRH Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRH Medical will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

