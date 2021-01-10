Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

CEQP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Capital One Financial cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 140.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 3.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $519.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.