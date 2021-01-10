Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Crescent Capital BDC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $14.88 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $419.12 million and a P/E ratio of 15.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 41.11% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $18.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

