Credit Suisse Group Reiterates GBX 170 Price Target for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 176.40 ($2.30).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 128.44 ($1.68) on Thursday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 158.50 ($2.07). The company has a market cap of £34.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 125.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 117.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

