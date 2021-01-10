Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€17.50” Price Target for Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE)

Credit Suisse Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GLE. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) stock opened at €17.78 ($20.92) on Thursday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 12 month high of €52.26 ($61.48). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.44.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

