Credit Suisse Group Lowers Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hays from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hays currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Hays alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HAYPY opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.92. Hays has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.