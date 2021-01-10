Credit Suisse Group Increases Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Price Target to $9.00

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Organogenesis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. Organogenesis has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $824.56 million, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. The business had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organogenesis will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wayne D. Mackie purchased 42,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $138,859.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne D. Mackie purchased 38,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $203,614.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 138,492 shares of company stock worth $590,220. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Organogenesis by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 75.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 202.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.