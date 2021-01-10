Credit Suisse Group Boosts NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $77.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NEE. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.25 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.88.

NEE stock opened at $81.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $158.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 550.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after buying an additional 295,468 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

