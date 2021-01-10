Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRARY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of CRARY stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.84. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $7.41.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

