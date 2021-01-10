Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLOU. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 48,159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 283.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 60,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 169,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,215,000.

NASDAQ CLOU opened at $27.95 on Friday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $29.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77.

