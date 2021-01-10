Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 166.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $349.61 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.26 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.55. The stock has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.07, for a total value of $4,080,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,259 shares of company stock valued at $79,630,101. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.54.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

