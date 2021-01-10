Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $224,000 in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.16% of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EUSB opened at $50.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.50. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $51.05.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.