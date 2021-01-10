Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $141,000 in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 623.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.34.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America cut Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $495,328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

