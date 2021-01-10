Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 53.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

CWT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 2,237 shares of company stock worth $115,144 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $55.80 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $57.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.83. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.