Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter worth $37,378,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 50.4% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 830,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,505,000 after acquiring an additional 278,237 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 455,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,297,000 after acquiring an additional 149,247 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 283,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 116,871 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $40.51 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.28.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.