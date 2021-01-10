Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,155,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 911.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,513,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,520,000 after purchasing an additional 819,890 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

IMVT opened at $49.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.45. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CSFB started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.12.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

