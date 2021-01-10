Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 322,259 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,438,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,901,000 after purchasing an additional 286,275 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,433,000 after acquiring an additional 177,685 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $79.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -468.27 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $80.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 78,265 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $4,566,762.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,178 shares in the company, valued at $8,296,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 30,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $2,090,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 339,542 shares of company stock worth $19,176,854. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

