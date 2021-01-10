Craig Hallum Boosts Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target to $80.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SI. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Silvergate Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.33.

NYSE:SI opened at $74.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.28. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million.

In other Silvergate Capital news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $26,507.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $300,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 300.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 701.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 19.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth about $105,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

