Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.42

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.42 and last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 9176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVET shares. TheStreet upgraded Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($8.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,237 shares in the company, valued at $330,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $77,756.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,556 shares of company stock worth $417,067 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its position in Covetrus by 129.7% in the third quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 25,430,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Covetrus by 7,469.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,224 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Covetrus by 14.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 158,967 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Covetrus by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after purchasing an additional 75,009 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Covetrus by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,156,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after purchasing an additional 108,150 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

