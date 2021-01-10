Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.42

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.42 and last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 9176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.06.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CVET shares. TheStreet upgraded Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
In related news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,237 shares in the company, valued at $330,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $77,756.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,556 shares of company stock worth $417,067 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its position in Covetrus by 129.7% in the third quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 25,430,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Covetrus by 7,469.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,224 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Covetrus by 14.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 158,967 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Covetrus by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after purchasing an additional 75,009 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Covetrus by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,156,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after purchasing an additional 108,150 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Covetrus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVET)
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
