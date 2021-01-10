COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is engaged in providing container shipping, dry bulk shipping, logistics services, terminal and container leasing for both international and domestic customers. The company engages in the management and operation of container terminals; provision of integrated logistics services, including third party logistics shipping agency and freight forwarding; and container manufacturing business. China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is based in Tianjin, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of CICOY stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.71. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COSCO SHIPPING (CICOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.