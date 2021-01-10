Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives $28.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OFC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

OFC stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $589,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,227 shares of company stock worth $56,860 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 431,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,643,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 137.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after buying an additional 384,729 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

