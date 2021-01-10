Corning (NYSE:GLW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corning from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.22.

NYSE:GLW opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.75, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Corning has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $38.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $855,545.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,550 shares of company stock worth $2,452,425 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 132,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Corning by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 101,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

