Corning (NYSE:GLW) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Corning from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.22.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.92. Corning has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $38.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $209,586.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 101,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $67,269,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Corning by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

