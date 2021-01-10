CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist cut CoreLogic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreLogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CoreLogic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreLogic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.55.

CoreLogic stock opened at $75.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. CoreLogic has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $436.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.54 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CoreLogic will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in CoreLogic by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 34,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 20,142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 70.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after buying an additional 87,201 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 25.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 114.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 35,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

