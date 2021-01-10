Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) PT Raised to C$3.00 at Haywood Securities

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Haywood Securities from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Haywood Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$1.65 price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.10 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cormark upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.38.

CMMC stock opened at C$2.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$2.42. The stock has a market cap of C$489.70 million and a P/E ratio of -34.20.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

